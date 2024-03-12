Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

FOR stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after buying an additional 200,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

