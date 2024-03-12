Flare Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $24.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 35,312,276,509 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 35,312,262,653.321594 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04042834 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $27,722,540.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

