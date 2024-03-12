Flare Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $29.53 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 35,312,276,509 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 35,312,262,653.321594 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04042834 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $27,722,540.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

