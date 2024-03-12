First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $19.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,548. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.