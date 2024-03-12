First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

