First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,204,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 315,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,900. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

