First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the February 14th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.32.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Further Reading
