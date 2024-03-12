First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is PFS Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 170,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.