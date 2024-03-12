First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NFTY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,849. The company has a market cap of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

