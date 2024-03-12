First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.92

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 47571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

