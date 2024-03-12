First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.92

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 47571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
