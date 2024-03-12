First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.15. The company had a trading volume of 326,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.79.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

