First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

FHN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

