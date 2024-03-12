Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.40), with a volume of 61564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.40).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £274.99 million, a PE ratio of 3,312.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

