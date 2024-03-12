Financial Comparison: Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 19.44% 9.45% 0.88% First Community 14.25% 9.57% 0.67%

Dividends

This table compares Isabella Bank and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Isabella Bank pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isabella Bank and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Community has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.52 $18.17 million $2.40 7.92 First Community $83.12 million 1.57 $11.84 million $1.54 11.14

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Community beats Isabella Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

