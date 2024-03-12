Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.83

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 59992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000.
About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.