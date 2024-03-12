Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp makes up 5.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 1.90% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 2,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,332 shares of company stock valued at $65,894. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

