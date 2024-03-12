Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 239,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,801.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 12,803,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,694,723. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

