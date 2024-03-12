Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 0.93% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

