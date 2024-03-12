Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,702 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,264,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,266,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,088 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

