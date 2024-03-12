Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,298 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.77. 1,182,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,582. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

