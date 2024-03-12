Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amgen by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amgen by 81.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 656,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,441. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $279.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

