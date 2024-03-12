Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 329.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 26,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLK traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $823.80. 144,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,760. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $798.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.42.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

