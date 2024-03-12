Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $912,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. PPL comprises 0.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,970. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

