Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,270 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,891. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.