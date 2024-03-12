Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,116 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

MKC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 592,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,872. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

