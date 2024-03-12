Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,313 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.51. 12,814,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.85. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.