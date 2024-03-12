Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 111,240 John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 0.09% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA JHMB remained flat at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $22.02.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

