Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDV. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,648,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 103,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. 132,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,969. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

