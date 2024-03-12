Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 912,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,148. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

