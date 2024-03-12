Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.67

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 250097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $15,784,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 562,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 112,198 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

