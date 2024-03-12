FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of FFWC stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.04. FFW has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

