Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.62

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.62 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 4236909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40 ($0.66).

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £328.98 million, a PE ratio of 233.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.15.

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

