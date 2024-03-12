Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Ferguson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ferguson by 80.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,481,000 after purchasing an additional 87,837 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 4.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.08. The company had a trading volume of 295,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.22.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

