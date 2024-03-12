Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Eric Salsberg Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total value of C$1,485,000.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,485.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,606. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,489.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,353.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,237.12.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.