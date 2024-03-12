Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EYEN

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.