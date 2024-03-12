Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

XTC stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188. The stock has a market cap of C$289.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$6.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$156.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.60 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.7200393 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

