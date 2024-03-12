Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

EE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

