Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.21.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

