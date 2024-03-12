Euclidean Capital LLC Purchases 245,494 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,494 shares during the period. NGM Biopharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.2% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Euclidean Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 630,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,359. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.55 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

