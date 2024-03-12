ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Tops $490.75 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00006445 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.67782663 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $34,879,170.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

