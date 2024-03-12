Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $5.27 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $36.07 or 0.00051236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and $449.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,397.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.00597286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00135894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00206783 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00154526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,998,433 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.