ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Critical Contrast

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 340.76%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 271.62%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 165.39 -$77.97 million ($0.56) -1.52 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.36

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,817.71% -73.96% -56.98% Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats ESS Tech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

