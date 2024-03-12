Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESMC traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 14,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Escalon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

