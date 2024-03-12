EQB Inc. (EQB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 28th

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$84.79 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.88.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

