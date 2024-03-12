Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 245,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Epsilon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

