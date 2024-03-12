Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 29th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EPSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,012. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy
In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Epsilon Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.