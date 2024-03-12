Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 29th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,012. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

