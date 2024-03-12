EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155,424 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,162. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

