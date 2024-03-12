EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 799,754 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,260,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $238.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,540. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

