EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.26. 2,826,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,691. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $184.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

