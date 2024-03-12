EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,077 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. 154,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,462. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.54.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

